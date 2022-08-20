Hezbollah's ground force capable of destroying Zionist army

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi made the remarks on Saturday in an interview with al-Ahed.

Felicitating the 40th anniversary of the formation of the Lebanon Hezbollah Resistance Movement to Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Brigadier General Naghdi emphasized that Resistance has always defeated enemies and their allies.

Stressing the need for liberating Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, Brigadier General Naghdi called for expelling the occupying Zionists from Palestine.

"Today, Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance are at the peak of greatness and power, and the strength of the Resistance today cannot be compared with the previous decades," he noted, adding, "Today, Hezbollah has the most powerful ground force in the region, which can destroy the Zionist army."

MP/FNA14010529000656