Jul 7, 2022, 4:30 PM

Enemies' attempt to isolate Iran politically failed

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Referring to efforts of enemies to prevent progress of Islamic Iran, Chief Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said all plots waged by enemies against Iran have doomed to failure.

Major General Hossein Salami stated that Global Arrogance and terrorist regime of the United States have launched an all-out economic war against Islamic Republic of Iran.

Under the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and auspices of noble people of the country, Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to thwart all their conspiracies orchestrated by enemies against the country, he said, adding that Islamic Establishment is getting stronger day by day.

Enemies of the country leave spared no effort to tarnish the real image of Islamic Iran in international arena but their sinister goals have doomed to failure, Salami underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRGC chief commander pointed to downing enemy's strategic spy drone, arresting aggressor US marines, supporting Islamic Resistance Movement in region, and responding to mischief and evil acts of occupying regime of Israel, etc. which show high power of the country in international arenas.

