Israel jailed in its own made concrete walls: IRGC chief

"When the enemy is unable to complete its state-building project, and when the Zionist regime fails in its strategy to build a fake entity from the Nile to the Euphrates while it is trapped in the huge concrete walls around it, this means that the balance of power has changed in favor of Islam and the Islamic Revolution," Major General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) sad in a ceremony held by the IRGC to introduce the new head of the IRGC Counter-Intellignece Unit Brigadier General Khademi, who was appointed to the post by the commander-in-chief of all Iranian armed forces the Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei a few days ago.

The IRGC Commander-in-Chief recalled some IRGV operations against the enemies such as the seizure of the British tanker "Stena Impero", the destruction of the US giant reconnaissance drone, the capture of US marines, the missile attack on the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq as few examples in which the IRGC broke the enemy's will and power.

Salami also said that the intelligence war is "the most ongoing, continuous, real, and imminent war we have been in for years", and described the IRGC Counter-Intellignece Unit as being engaged in a direct confrontation with all the Arrogant Powers' experienced and sophisticated intelligence services.

