"As a diplomat, I have the deepest respect for the colleagues in the military uniform, who often play a key role not only in defending the fatherland in the battles, but also in keeping the communication lines open," Ledenyov told an embassy reception ahead of the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day, TASS reported.

"In ensuring that children all over the world sleep peacefully because the great powers keep in touch in the form of a professional dialogue. Like it has happened recently in the framework of the negotiation process on Ukraine, which is actively supported by the current administration, unlike in previous years, when Washington shared the unrealistic dreams of the collective West about inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. And as part of the new round of the negotiations held in Geneva this week, the conflict that began in the fraternal country because of the neo-Nazi ideology fostered there continues to move towards a settlement."

The talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky described them as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new round of negotiations will be held soon. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. On February 4-5, the second round took place.

MNA