Feb 21, 2026, 10:28 AM

Iran, Qatar foreign ministers discuss regional developments

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister discussed regional and international developments in a phone call, emphasizing continued coordination to advance diplomatic efforts.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a phone conversation with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, to discuss the latest regional and international developments.

During the call, both sides reviewed recent progress in indirect negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.

The two diplomats emphasized the importance of continued consultations and cooperation to facilitate diplomatic efforts within a regional framework.

They reiterated their commitment to dialogue as a mechanism for reducing tensions and advancing mutual understanding on key regional issues.

The discussion reflects ongoing coordination between Tehran and Doha on political developments affecting the West Asia region and broader international dynamics.

