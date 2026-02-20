Senior cleric stresses continuation of dignified diplomacy

In this week's Friday Prayers sermons today in Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard, congratulated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

He urged the youths to observe the Ramadan rituals, saying that moving in the direction of God will bring happiness as the Al-Mighty Allah promises.

The interim Friday Imam of Tehran further referred to the foreign policy as an important part of governance in today's world, saying that the Muslim nation used be an empire in that past while that power was divided along fabricated border lines.

Abu Torabi Fard continued to note that the Iranian Constitution calls for assisting the oppressed in the world based on Islamic values.

He pointed to the recently resumed talks with Washington, saying that "These negotiations are one of the important issues that have affected the political atmosphere of the world, the region and the country. The strategy determined by the Leader of the Revolution has enabled the effective and commanding presence of the diplomatic teams on the international stage."

He added that the instructed strategy is based on the three principles of "dignity, wisdom and expediency."

Abu Torabi Fard also pointed to the 12-day war waged by Israeli regime and the US against Iran last June, warning those two not to risk another war against the Islamic Republic.

