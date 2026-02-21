Lake Urmia sees 68 cm rise in water level

The water level of Lake Urmia has increased by 62 to 68 centimeters in February 2026 compared with the same period last year, marking a measurable improvement in hydrological conditions, according to regional officials.

Ahmad Baybordi, head of the Research and Training Center for Agriculture and Natural Resources in East Azarbaijan Province, announced that the lake’s water level has reached approximately 1,270.12 to 1,270.18 meters.

Alongside the rise in water level, the lake’s surface area has expanded significantly, increasing from about 481 square kilometers last year to between 870 and 900 square kilometers.

Baybordi attributed the positive trend to rainfall levels that exceeded the long-term average by 70 to 115 percent and to increased river inflow reaching around 22 cubic meters per second.

He emphasized that while recent climatic conditions have contributed to the improvement, the current water level remains roughly four meters below the long-term average, indicating that structural recovery has not yet been achieved.

