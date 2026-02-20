  1. Economy
Feb 20, 2026, 11:35 AM

Industry minister:

Iran, Tajikistan trade-economic relations on increase

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak has said that the economic relations and volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Republic of Tajikistan is developing.

Iran’s industry minister, who has traveled to the Republic of Tajikistan, pointed to the amicable relations between Iran and Tajikistan, emphasizing that the relations between the two countries have always been in a very good condition.

During his visit to the Republic of Tajikistan, he stated, “I met and held talks with three ministers, two heads of state committees, and the prime minister of Tajikistan to promote trade exchanges between the two countries in various fields, including medicine.”

In his visit to Tajikistan, Iran’s industry minister was accompanied by chairmen of the Chamber of Commerce and a group of private sector businessmen who were able to establish very good relations with the private sector of Tajikistan in line with boosting bilateral ties.

Iran and Tajikistan have high potentials to expand the level of relations in all fields, especially in the field o mines and minerals, Atabak underlined. 

