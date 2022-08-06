Israeli regime to pay price for recent crimes: IRGC chief

"Undoubtedly, the quick response from the Palestinian Islamic resistance to this crime shows that a new era for gaining power by the Resistance has begun and the Zionists will pay a heavy price once again for the recent crime," Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a meeting with the Secretary General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad Al-Nakhala in Tehran on Saturday in an apparent reference to the Israeli regime's air raids on Gaza Strip yesterday that martyred a senior commander of the Palestinian Resistance group.

Salami also said, "The trend of developments in occupied Palestine and the decline in the Zionists' power which is going towards falling apart and collapse is a one-way road and the liberation of Holy Quds is in sight by God's grace."

The IRGC chief also said the Palestinian Resistance groups are increasing their power that enabling them to handle big wars with the Israeli enemy.

The more Palestine increases its power, the more the Israeli weaknesses become apparent which could make it difficult for the Zionists to continue, General Salami said.

He also noted that even the Zionist regime's authorities themselves admit to the downfall of their regime.

Ziyad Nakhale, for his part, expressed his appreciation for the Islamic Revolution Leader's stances and guidelines as well as the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for the Resistance and Palestinian Intifada and said "The Islamic Republic of Iran's resistance and standing up to the United States and the Zionist regime has made the people of Palestine happy and increased the morale of Palestinian fighters."

Nakhala added, "Islamic Resistance has made very good and effective progress in the field of military power and this process will continue non-stop."

He emphasized, "We will continue the resistance and with the cooperation of other Palestinian Resistance groups we are in a very good condition and we are able to retaliate and respond to any aggression by the Zionist regime in a timely manner."

