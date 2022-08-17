  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2022, 7:56 PM

Blast in Kabul kills leaves casualties

Blast in Kabul kills leaves casualties

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Afghan media reported on Wednesday an explosion in a mosque in the capital Kabul which has reportedly left many worshippers killed or injured.

According to Tolo TV telegram channel, an explosion was heard in the Kheirkhane district in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday evening.

Local Afghan media reported that the explosion targeted worshipers at "Abubakir al Sediq" mosque in Kabul' Kheir abad District.

The Taliban security officials have not commented on the incident yet.

Al Jazeera quoted an unidentified official as giving a death toll of 20. Witnesses told Reuters the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings. Ambulances rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, one Taliban intelligence official told Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further.

KI

News Code 190369
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190369/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News