Blast in Kabul kills leaves casualties

According to Tolo TV telegram channel, an explosion was heard in the Kheirkhane district in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday evening.

Local Afghan media reported that the explosion targeted worshipers at "Abubakir al Sediq" mosque in Kabul' Kheir abad District.

The Taliban security officials have not commented on the incident yet.

Al Jazeera quoted an unidentified official as giving a death toll of 20. Witnesses told Reuters the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings. Ambulances rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, one Taliban intelligence official told Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further.

KI