Iran urges Taliban to be accountable for their martyrdom

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at the 24th anniversary of the martyrdom of Iranian diplomats and Islamic Republic News Agency’s reporter Mahmoud Saremi in Mazar-i-Sharif, north Afghanistan.

After Taliban militants killed Saremi and eight Iranian diplomats in Mazar-i-Sharif on August 8, 1998, Iran designated the day as National Reporter’s Day.

Referring to the talks on Iran’s water right from the Hirmand River underway in Kabul and the ceremony in Tehran, Amirabdollahian said such a coincidence is an indication of the Foreign Ministry’s effort to safeguard people’s interests.

Energy minister of Iran is in Kabul for the talks on water right from Hirmand.

