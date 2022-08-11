  1. Politics
Aug 11, 2022, 2:06 PM

On martyrdom anniv.of diplomats;

Iran urges Taliban to be accountable for their martyrdom

Iran urges Taliban to be accountable for their martyrdom

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Iranian FM said that accountability of the caretaker government of Afghanistan for clarifying aspects of the martyrdom of Iranian diplomats and reporter in Mazar-i-Sharif about 24 years ago is Iran’s serious demand.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at the 24th anniversary of the martyrdom of Iranian diplomats and Islamic Republic News Agency’s reporter Mahmoud Saremi in Mazar-i-Sharif, north Afghanistan.

After Taliban militants killed Saremi and eight Iranian diplomats in Mazar-i-Sharif on August 8, 1998, Iran designated the day as National Reporter’s Day.

Referring to the talks on Iran’s water right from the Hirmand River underway in Kabul and the ceremony in Tehran, Amirabdollahian said such a coincidence is an indication of the Foreign Ministry’s effort to safeguard people’s interests.

Energy minister of Iran is in Kabul for the talks on water right from Hirmand.

ZZ/

News Code 190093
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190093/

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News