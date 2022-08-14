Five killed in ISIL attack in Afghanistan’s Kandahar prov.

Local sources in Kandahar in Afghanistan have reported the attack of three armed persons on the 2nd Security Area of Taliban in this province on Sunday, Al Arabiya reported.

Two Taliban soldiers were killed in this conflict and three terrorists were killed by Taliban forces after half an hour of clash, the report added.

Local Taliban officials in this province have said that this terrorist attack was carried out by ISIL terrorist group.

More information has not so far been released in the media in this regard.

This is while that ISIL Takfiri terrorist group also claimed responsibility for bombing of a religious school in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, in August 11, during which a senior member of Taliban was killed.

MA/5563297