Taliban senior official killed in Kabul blast (+VIDEO)

A Senior Taliban official Rahimullah Haqqani was killed during the blast, Sputnik reported.

The local media of Afghanistan also announced the death of Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, saying that he was killed this afternoon following an explosion at his workplace.

A number of Taliban members confirmed the death of Haqqani by publishing photos and videos from the scene of the incident on Twitter.

Rahimullah Haqqani ran a religious school in Peshawar, Pakistan, before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. After the collapse of the previous Afghan government in August last year, he moved his religious school to Kabul.

According to an Afghan news source, more than 10 people including Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani were killed in this incident which happened in the second security area of ​​Kabul city.

Informed sources say that a person blew himself up in Sheikh Rahimullah school using explosives embedded in his body.

No groups or individuals have claimed for the blast so far.

