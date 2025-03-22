Trump envoy says US trying to win Iran's trust

Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said the US president was trying to head off armed conflict with Iran by building trust with Tehran in remarks broadcast Friday.

In an interview with online news anchor Tucker Carlson published on X, Witkoff said Trump's recent letter to the Iranian government had not been intended as a threat, the Daily Star reported.

On March 13, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed receipt of a letter penned by US President Trump and delivered by Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking in an interview with AFP, Witkoff claimed “Trump is open to an opportunity to clean it all up with Iran, where they come back to the world and be a great nation once again... He wants to build trust with them.”

This is while, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in his Friday (March 21, 2025) speech addressing people from all walks of life in Imam Khomeini Complex warned that the U.S. officials should avoid conducting any evil act against the Iranian nation or they will see the dreadful consequences.

The Leader stressed that adversaries would receive a hard slap in the face if they fulfilled their threats against Iran.

Earlier on March 17, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to President Trump's letter via appropriate channels after a review of the letter is completed.

Baghaei said that Tehran does not intend to publicize the content of the letter, emphasizing that what has been published in the media is mostly speculation.

However, he added, the context of the letter does not differ from what the U.S. president has said publicly.

MNA/IRN