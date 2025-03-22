  1. World
Turkey’s Erdogan marks Nowruz celebrations with unity message

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday marked the Nowruz celebrations with a message emphasizing renewal, abundance, and cultural heritage.

He expressed his wishes on X for the occasion to bring new beginnings. "I hope Nowruz, a festival of spring, abundance, and prosperity that holds an important place in our history and culture, becomes a means for fresh starts," said President Erdogan, Anadolu news agency reported. 

The president also extended his greetings to communities across the region celebrating the holiday.

"I congratulate the Nowruz Day of all our kinspeople, siblings, and neighbors in our cultural and spiritual geography," he added.

Nowruz, observed on March 21, is widely celebrated in Türkiye and several neighboring countries as a symbol of renewal and the arrival of spring.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

