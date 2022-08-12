ISIL claims responsibility for killing Taliban senior member

According to a statement released by ISIL, the suicide bomber of this group, despite the presence of various security forces, entered this school and blew himself up in Sheikh Rahimullah school using explosives embedded in his body.

On Thursday, media sources reported that senior Taliban official Rahimullah Haqqani was killed in an explosion at Sheikh Rahimullah School in Sash Darak of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

Rahimullah Haqqani ran a religious school in Peshawar, Pakistan, before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. After the collapse of the previous Afghan government in August last year, he moved his religious school to Kabul.

According to an Afghan news source, more than 10 people including Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani were killed in this incident which happened in the second security area of ​​Kabul city.

