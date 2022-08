Afghan media reported on Monday afternoon the explosion in the Daral Aman district in Kabul.

The incident happened when a car exploded near the door of the Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company due to a magnetic bomb planted in the car.

Initial reports indicate that 4 people were injured.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident. Also, the Taliban authorities have not issued an official statement in this regard.

