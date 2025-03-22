  1. World
Two Iranians detained by drug cartel in Mexico return home

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – The Iranian Embassy in Mexico has managed to rescue two Iranian youths who hoped to immigrate to the United States and were detained by drug cartel on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The operation to rescue and dispatch the two Iranian nationals to Tehran was carried out with three days of day-to-day efforts and immediate action of the Iranian Embassy in Mexico City and the cooperation of the Mexico's police.

Speaking to local Iranian media, an official with Iran’s Embassy in Mexico City announced that the families of these two youth had informed the embassy of their children’s location.

Foreign Ministry has also advised Iranian youth not to be deceived by immigration scams.

Those who make video clips of their immigration routes are in fact virtual fraudulent, playing role to deceive people.

