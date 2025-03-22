Two Iranians detained by drug cartel in Mexico return home

The operation to rescue and dispatch the two Iranian nationals to Tehran was carried out with three days of day-to-day efforts and immediate action of the Iranian Embassy in Mexico City and the cooperation of the Mexico's police.

Speaking to local Iranian media, an official with Iran’s Embassy in Mexico City announced that the families of these two youth had informed the embassy of their children’s location.

Foreign Ministry has also advised Iranian youth not to be deceived by immigration scams.

Those who make video clips of their immigration routes are in fact virtual fraudulent, playing role to deceive people.

