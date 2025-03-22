Multiple gunshot victims reported in New Mexico

Las Cruces Police responded to a shooting with “multiple gunshot victims” a little after 10 p.m. at Young Park, at South Walnut and Lees, the spokesman said, according to Reuters.

The scene is still very active and police are still investigating, CBS4 reported.

Police don’t have a precise number of victims or know the extent of their injuries or what led up to the shooting, the spokesman said.

Anyone trying to learn the status of a victim may also call the same number.

Las Cruces Police are receiving assistance from New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The area around Young Park, particularly Walnut Street south of Lohman Avenue, is temporarily closed to traffic. Police encourage motorists to stay away from the area.

