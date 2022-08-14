Taliban calls for expansion of Iran-Afghanistan economic ties

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Taliban's acting Minister of Foreign Affair met and held talks with Alireza Bigdeli, Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian expatriate Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as, Bahador Aminian, Iranian ambassador to Kabul.

In this meeting, the facilitation of providing consular services for Afghan businessmen, workers and immigrants in Iran was discussed by the two sides.

Muttaqi called on Tehran to facilitate the issuance of visas for Afghan businessmen, workers and immigrants.

Consular cooperation, legalizing the trips of Afghans to Iran, security of common borders and issuing visas for traveling to Karbala during Arbaeen were among the issues discussed in this meeting,

