Gaza faces ‘desperate crisis’ as 120k displaced in days: UN

“As of yesterday, according to our estimations, over 120,000 people have already been displaced in a matter of just a few days,” Cherevko stated, Al Jazeera reported.

“The closure of the crossings is also contributing to the very dire situation on the ground as we continue to run out of supplies.”

After the renewed Israeli attack on Gaza, aid agencies are finding it “extremely difficult” to operate in the Strip, Cherevko said.

“These evacuation orders affect not only the people on the ground, but also the facilities we have already set up and that are operating,” she said.

“We’re in need of the international community stepping up and having our backs and supporting us in this endeavor, because if the situation is not reversed very soon, I think the stain we will have on our collective humanity will be absolutely indelible.”

MNA