  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Mar 22, 2025, 5:03 PM

Taiwan detects 47 Chinese PLA warplanes near island

Taiwan detects 47 Chinese PLA warplanes near island

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Taiwan’s armed forces have registered approach of 47 aircraft of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), with 41 of them crossing median line dividing the island and mainland China, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense reports.

"47 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 41 out of 47 sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the statement reads, TASS reported. 

Taiwan’s defense agency has regularly recorded the approach of Chinese warplanes and warships of late.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

MA/PR

News ID 229874
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News