"47 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 41 out of 47 sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the statement reads, TASS reported.

Taiwan’s defense agency has regularly recorded the approach of Chinese warplanes and warships of late.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

MA/PR