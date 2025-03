TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – The religious ceremony of 21st night of the holy month of Ramadan (Night of Destiny) was observed in Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery on Friday night.

The Qadr Night or Laylat al-Qadr, variously rendered in English as the Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Destiny, commemorates the night on which God first revealed the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.