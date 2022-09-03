  1. Politics
Sep 3, 2022, 5:43 PM

Yet another explosion reported in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Security sources in Afghanistan reported an explosion in a religious school in "Nad Ali" city of Helmand province in the south of the country on Saturday.

A security source told Al Jazeera that a number of people were killed and wounded in this explosion.

No further details has been published about the incident.

This item is being updated...

