Yet another explosion reported in Afghanistan

A security source told Al Jazeera that a number of people were killed and wounded in this explosion.
No further details has been published about the incident.
This item is being updated...
KI
TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Security sources in Afghanistan reported an explosion in a religious school in "Nad Ali" city of Helmand province in the south of the country on Saturday.
A security source told Al Jazeera that a number of people were killed and wounded in this explosion.
No further details has been published about the incident.
This item is being updated...
KI
Your Comment