Turkey's market rout worsens amid protests, worst stock slump

The lira was set for a 4% weekly slump despite aggressive action from Turkey's central bank in recent days while the latest selloff in stocks triggered two market-wide circuit breakers on Borsa Istanbul, Economic Times reported.

The move against Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was called a coup attempt by the opposition and appears to cap a months-long legal crackdown on opposition figures which has been condemned as a politicized attempt to silence dissent.

Turkey's lira, stocks and bonds have suffered since Wednesday when authorities detained Imamoglu, seen as Erdogan's main political rival. Protests erupted and thousands marched nationwide.

