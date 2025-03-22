  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Mar 22, 2025, 2:01 PM

Turkey's market rout worsens amid protests, worst stock slump

Turkey's market rout worsens amid protests, worst stock slump

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Turkish stocks were set for their worst week since the aftermath of 2008's Lehman Brothers collapse on Friday as concerns about this week's detention of President Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival refused to subside.

The lira was set for a 4% weekly slump despite aggressive action from Turkey's central bank in recent days while the latest selloff in stocks triggered two market-wide circuit breakers on Borsa Istanbul, Economic Times reported. 

The move against Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was called a coup attempt by the opposition and appears to cap a months-long legal crackdown on opposition figures which has been condemned as a politicized attempt to silence dissent.

Turkey's lira, stocks and bonds have suffered since Wednesday when authorities detained Imamoglu, seen as Erdogan's main political rival. Protests erupted and thousands marched nationwide.

MA/PR

 

News ID 229865
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News