Explosion rocks western Kabul (+VIDEO)

The incident occurred in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi area, according to the reports.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident occurred due to the explosion of a mine planted in a motorcycle, and after that, the sound of gunfire was also heard.

No further details of the possible damages or casualties have been released yet and the Taliban has not commented on the incident so far.

News sources on Thursday also reported an explosion at Sheikh Rahimullah School in Sash Darak of Kabul, during which a senior Taliban member was killed.

According to an Afghan news source, more than 10 people including Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani were killed in this incident which happened in the second security area of ​​Kabul city.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion.

