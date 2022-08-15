Border conflict with Taliban has to be resolved via diplomacy

Major General Mousavi said on Monday, "The main reason for the recent border conflicts with Afghanistan is that the other side has not yet obtained favorable order and coordination, and these conflicts should be resolved through diplomacy and there is no need for the involvement of the Army and the Law Enforcement forces."

"There is a small border dispute in a part of the border with Afghanistan; Due to the fact that on the other side of the border after the change in the government and the fact that the necessary order has not been restored there, sometimes these misunderstandings occur and small-scale skirmishes will follow, which end quickly. We hope that the political officials will resolve these differences as soon as possible," the Iranian army commander said.

In response to the question of whether the rumors about the martyrdom of a serviceman in the recent border clashes with Taliban forces are true, he stated, "We have not seen such a case in the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army forces who are stationed at the shared border. I have no accurate information about the Law Enforcement forces, whether the clashes have resulted in the martyrdom of their forces or not, but sometimes there are scattered gunfires in these border skirmishes."

In response to the question of whether it is possible that the conspiracy and ill wishes on the part of the enemies who seek to destroy Iran-Afghanistan relations play a role in the spread of such misunderstandings, he answered, "Certainly, our enemies do not want normal relations between the two neighboring countries based on the independence and mutual respect. Our enemies are neither friendly with the Iranian nation nor with the Afghan nation, so they look for issues to create divisions between us, which we must be careful about."

MNA