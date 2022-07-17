Afghanistan’s security, stability benefits entire region

Taliban acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi held a meeting with the Iranian envoy to Kabul Bahadur Aminian in Kabul on Sunday.

According to the Afghan Ava news agency, Hafiz Zia Ahmed the Deputy Spokesman of the Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the meeting held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and the Iranian envoy, Bahadur Aminian on his Twitter account.

Afghan refugees (immigrants), Afghan prisoners in Iran, fighting drug trafficking, border issues and bilateral trade relations were issues discussed during the meeting.

The Iranian diplomat said that security and stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of the region.

The two sides also emphasized the need to expand trade relations between the two countries.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the expansion of bilateral relations with Iran saying that Afghanistan is trying to become a regional transit hub and, in this regard, it will participate in the transfer of commercial goods between Iran and Tajikistan.

