Iran FM holds talks with Taliban acting FM in Islamabad

On the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Amir Khan Muttaqi held talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The two sides discussed the current security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, as well as political, trade and economic relations between the two countries, said the interim Taliban government foreign ministry spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Speaking in the OIC meeting on Sunday, Amir Khan Muttaqi said, "Everyone must accept that Afghanistan's political isolation is of no use to anyone and that it needs political and economic support. I assure the whole world, and especially the Islamic countries, that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against anyone and that the cultivation and trafficking of narcotics will be strongly combated."

Submitting 4 proposals to the OIC meeting in support of the Afghan people, the Iranian Foreign Minister in the OIC meeting said the increase in the number of Afghan refugees and immigrants is the product of the US aggression and occupation.

"During the past 40 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees and immigrants. These refugees and immigrants are the product of US aggression and occupation. The current chaos in Afghanistan is also imposing a daily wave of immigrants on Iran due to a sense of insecurity, terrorism and financial and economic crises among the people of Afghanistan. More than five thousand Afghans are now entering Iran on a daily basis," Amir-Abdollahian said.

"We believe that sustainable security and political and social stability in Afghanistan is possible only through real collective participation and an inclusive and effective government in which all ethnicities and religions play a role," he stressed.

The 17th extraordinary session of the foreign ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in Islamabad, Pakistan. Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations participated in today's session.

Pakistani officials said a total of 70 delegations took part, including Taliban foreign minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi and delegates from the US, China, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations.

