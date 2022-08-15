Iran ready to meet transit needs of 8 landlocked countries

The Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghassemi announced Iran's readiness to meet the transit needs of 8 landlocked countries in the region and demanded the allocation of international financial resources for infrastructure development.

He said that international financial resources can be earmarked for the construction of transit infrastructures in the landlocked countries the the region.

Ghassemi made the comments at the conference of landlocked developing countries, which was held today, Monday, the 15th of August, in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

In the conference the impact of this meeting in carrying out effective measures to help realize the development goals of landlocked countries was discussed.

The Iranian minister announced the priority of Iran's economic diplomacy which is deepening relations with developing countries and neighboring countries and multilateral arrangements and added, "Transportation is one of our priority areas in this regard."

He said different regional and international transportation corridors use Iran's transit routes.

KI/ISN1401052417643