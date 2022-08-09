Iranians hold rally in support of Palestine in Tehran

A group of Tehraners, both men and women, held a rally in Palestine roundabout in downtown the capital to denounce the crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the people of Palestine on Tuesday afternoon.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners which read "Down with USA," and "Down with Zionist Regime."

Khalid Qadhumi, the representative of the Hamas movement in Tehran addressed the marchers during which he supported the nation and leaders of the great country of Iran, who have always been and are good supporters of the brothers of the oppressed people of Palestine.

The Hamas envoy said that "as the leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized that we believe that holy Quds and Palestine will be liberated from the claws of the Zionists."

Qadhumi pointed to the recent Israeli regime crimes in Gaza in killing more than 41 civilians and said that the regime mist be sued in international courts.

MNA/5559481