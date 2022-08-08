  1. Politics
Aug 8, 2022, 1:00 PM

Iranian, Lebanese FMs discuss latest Gaza developments

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bu Habib on Sunday evening to discuss the recent developments in Gaza.

Iranian foreign minister continued his talks with top diplomats from other countries and also officials from international organizations in the wake of the Israeli regime's latest atrocities in Gaza Strip that have martyred a number of civilians, particularly defenseless women and children.

During the phone call, Amir-Abdollahian also discussed different issues pertaining to bilateral ties between Tehran and Beirut and briefed the Lebanese foreign minister on the latest developments regarding the sanctions removal talks in Vienna.

