Iran to stand by Palestine with all its might: speaker

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad Al-Nakhale on Wednesday afternoon.

In the phone call, Ghalibaf congratulated the victory of the Islamic Jihad in the recent battle against the occupying regime of Israel.

He praised the Islamic Jihad for being one of the most active resistance movements in the fight against the occupying regime of Israel which plays an important role in Jihad against the Zionist regime."

The Iranian parliament speaker stressed Iran's full support for the Palestinian people in their struggle for the liberation of the occupied territories.

Al-Nakhala, for his part, said in the recent battle with Islamic Jihad, the Zionist regime was compelled to ask for a ceasefire and accept the conditions put forward by Palestinian Resistance movement.

He considered the great achievement obtained in the recent battle to be the unity of the resistance groups inside and outside Palestine against the occupying regime and said, "In the recent battle, the Islamic Jihad of Palestine showed that it can continue big and long wars with the occupying regime and inflict losses on it."

He said that "Resistance rockets hit the occupying regime deep inside the occupied territories."

Al-Nakhala once again appreciated thefull support from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the resistance of the Palestinian people against the Zionist regime.

