UN says Israeli airstrikes on Gaza are ‘illegal'

“The situation in Gaza is on the verge of a humanitarian crisis,” Francesca Albanez told Al Jazeera.

At least 31 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 260 injured since Friday.

“Protection is something I demanded in Palestine, and that’s not me alone. It is necessary … to protect civilian lives,” Albanez said.

“I believe lack of accountability strengthens Israel,” Albanez said. “I see ending occupation as the solution.”

An independent commission of inquiry set up by the UN Human Rights Council after a brutal war in Gaza in May 2021 said Israel must do more than just “ending the occupation” of land that Palestinian leaders want for a future state.

