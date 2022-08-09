Zionist regime cannot escape failure, decline : FM spox.

"15 Palestinian children were martyred in the recent Israeli attack on Gaza. The child-killing regime of Israel cannot escape its inevitable fate of failure and decline by killing innocent children," Nasser Kan’ani wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Undoubtedly, the brothers and sisters of these children will witness the liberation of their homeland from the cruel occupiers in the near future," he stressed.







The Zionist regime started a new round of aggressions against the Gaza Strip on Friday. According to the reports, 45 Palestinians were martyred and 360 others were injured in the three-day war against innocent people in the Gaza Strip.

RHM/FNA14010518000021