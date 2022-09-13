Iranian envoy, Hamas chief discuss regional issues in Moscow

Jalali and Haniyeh's meeting was held in the Iranian embassy in Moscow.

They discussed the latest developments in Palestine and the increase of cruel and anti-human policies of the Zionist apartheid regime in the Occupied territories.

The situation of the region was another topic discussed between Jalali and Haniyeh.

Later in the day, the HAMAS delegation had consultations with the Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Hamas chief and his accompanying delegation are visiting Moscow at the invitation of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov.

