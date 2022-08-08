Zionists only understand language of force: Amir-Abdollahian

Yesterday, in addition to talks with Qatar’s foreign minister and the UN Secretary General, “I held phone talks with foreign ministers of Syria and Lebanon on the Zionist regime’s aggression against Palestinians in Gaza Strip,” he wrote in his Instagram post on Monday.

The diplomatic apparatus of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in consultation with allies and neighbors, and while condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime, will always defend the active resistance that will prevent the malice of the occupiers.

“We believe those, who once sought to expand their crimes from the Sea to the River, have now built a wall around themselves in complete isolation, and once in a while, to cover up the multi-layered crises inside the occupied territories, launch blind attacks on women and children that are defeated every single time, and while more humiliated than ever before, continue to build walls around themselves,” he added.

Since the 33-day war up to now, they (Zionists) sought to change the balance of power and to cause fear. Fair and sound observers can bear witness whether they have come out victorious or have been defeated? Truce was established because Zionists only understand the language of power, Amir-Abdollahian continued.

MA/MFA