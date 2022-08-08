  1. Politics
Aug 8, 2022, 3:55 PM

Zionists only understand language of force: Amir-Abdollahian

Zionists only understand language of force: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that since the 33-day war up to now, Zionists sought to change the balance of power and to cause fear, adding that Zionists only know the language of force.

Yesterday, in addition to talks with Qatar’s foreign minister and the UN Secretary General, “I held phone talks with foreign ministers of Syria and Lebanon on the Zionist regime’s aggression against Palestinians in Gaza Strip,” he wrote in his Instagram post on Monday.

The diplomatic apparatus of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in consultation with allies and neighbors, and while condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime, will always defend the active resistance that will prevent the malice of the occupiers.

“We believe those, who once sought to expand their crimes from the Sea to the River, have now built a wall around themselves in complete isolation, and once in a while, to cover up the multi-layered crises inside the occupied territories, launch blind attacks on women and children that are defeated every single time, and while more humiliated than ever before, continue to build walls around themselves,” he added.

Since the 33-day war up to now, they (Zionists) sought to change the balance of power and to cause fear. Fair and sound observers can bear witness whether they have come out victorious or have been defeated? Truce was established because Zionists only understand the language of power, Amir-Abdollahian continued.

MA/MFA

News Code 189989
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189989/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News