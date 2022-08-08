  1. Politics
Aug 8, 2022, 12:28 PM

Hezbollah chief:

Resistance's missiles forced Israeli to call for truce

Resistance's missiles forced Israeli to call for truce

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Praising Palestinian people for their resistance, Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement said that Tel Aviv asked for a ceasefire since it could no longer withstand Resistance's rockets.

Addressing Hezbollah’s Ashura ceremony in Beirut’s Dahiyeh on Sunday night, Nasrallah stressed that the Israeli enemy was very clear that it wanted to reach a ceasefire because it could not take any more missiles from Gaza.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also hailed the brave people of Palestine who confronted the Israeli aggression on Gaza, underling the steadfastness of the Palestinian civilians in the besieged strip.

He said that this battle confirms again that the Resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon, or any other country can confront the Israeli military power and maintain the balance of deterrence in face of the enemy.

“If you advance in the battle against this monstrous enemy, it backs off; however, if you retreat, it attacks you,” Hezbollah chief said.

In the end, Nasrallah remembered the Gaza martyrs, asking the God Almighty to grant the injured a speedy recovery.

Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Movement accepted a mediated ceasefire in Gaza offered by Egypt on Sunday.

MA/FNA14010517000094/Al-Manar

News Code 189982
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189982/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News