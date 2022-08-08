Resistance's missiles forced Israeli to call for truce

Addressing Hezbollah’s Ashura ceremony in Beirut’s Dahiyeh on Sunday night, Nasrallah stressed that the Israeli enemy was very clear that it wanted to reach a ceasefire because it could not take any more missiles from Gaza.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also hailed the brave people of Palestine who confronted the Israeli aggression on Gaza, underling the steadfastness of the Palestinian civilians in the besieged strip.

He said that this battle confirms again that the Resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon, or any other country can confront the Israeli military power and maintain the balance of deterrence in face of the enemy.

“If you advance in the battle against this monstrous enemy, it backs off; however, if you retreat, it attacks you,” Hezbollah chief said.

In the end, Nasrallah remembered the Gaza martyrs, asking the God Almighty to grant the injured a speedy recovery.

Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Movement accepted a mediated ceasefire in Gaza offered by Egypt on Sunday.

MA/FNA14010517000094/Al-Manar