Killing women, children sign of Israeli regime's weakness

"It is a great achievement that once again the Resistance was able to stand against the vast military power of the Zionist enemy and force them to accept a ceasefire and the terms of the Resistance within two days," said Iran's Foreign Minister in a phone call with the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh on Monday night.

Congratulating the victories of the Resistance front in the battle against the Zionist enemy, he said that in this battle, only a part of the Resistance [front] was faced with the enemy, and this is a great achievement [for the Resistance] that revealed the weakness of the Zionists more than in the past.

Appreciating the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Palestine, Haniyeh, for his part, said that the Zionist enemy was trying to impose its equations on the Palestinian people and the Resistance in the Gaza Strip, but it faced the heroic resistance of the Palestinian people.

The recent victory of the Resistance front opened a new chapter in the confrontation between the Palestinian Resistance and the Zionist regime, he added.

Tensions have skyrocketed across the coastal sliver and the occupied territories since Friday when Israel carried out airstrikes against Gaza City. Over 40 people, more than a dozen children included, have been killed.

Two commanders of the Islamic Jihad movement have also been killed.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said more than 300 people have been wounded.

The Islamic Jihad has responded by firing hundreds of rockets towards the occupied territories.

An Egypt-brokered truce took effect on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. local time (20:30 GMT). Islamic Jihad confirmed the timing of the ceasefire, but said it "reserves the right to respond to any Zionist aggression."

The escalation was the worst to involve the two sides since the regime’s last war on the enclave that took place in May 2021.

