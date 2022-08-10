Fresh clashes break out between Zionists, Palestinians in WB

The clashes broke out at a checkpoint between the cities of Ramallah and al-Quds, according to the reports.

Footage published in Palestinian news agencies and social media shows the intense conflict between the Resistance fighters and the Zionist regime forces and the escape of the Zionist soldiers under the resistance fire.

Resistance forces on Tuesday stated, "We have entered a new stage of conflict and the blood of our martyrs will not be wasted."

News sources on Wednesday also announced the martyrdom of a Palestinian who was severely injured by Zionists during their attack on the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

On Tuesday, several Palestinians were injured during the Israeli regime's raid on Nablus.

