Aug 8, 2022, 11:46 AM

Pres. Raeisi:

Iran rev. inspires Palestinian, Yemeni youth bravery

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – While condemning Zionist regime criminal acts against Gaza residents, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said bravery seen today among Palestinian resistance is inspired from Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Speaking in a ceremony attended by a group of family members of martyrs on Sunday evening, President Raeisi first condoled with them on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), while condemning the criminal acts committed by the apartheid Israeli regime in Gaza, and reiterated that the awareness and of the region’s youth owes a lot to the blood of martyrs.

He said that Zionists are in their terrorist attacks martyring the defenseless Gaza residents and Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement is only responding to them

Focusing on the Zionists' numerous criminal acts against the Gaza residents, Raeisi emphasized, “Today, people of Palestine are not like who they were in the past, since they had once pinned their hop on peace negotiating tables, such as the Camp David, the Sharm al-Sheikh and the Oslo Peace Treaty, while today they are fighting against the Zionists and the youth have the initiative in the war.”

The Iraian president said the high morale of the Palestinian and Yemeni youth is inspired by martyrs' blood in the Iraqi imposed war on Iran and the Islamic Revolution, also well as the martyrs 's blood in defense of the Holy Shrines in Syria and Iraq.

