China sanctions Pelosi, her immediate family members

"In disregard of China’s grave concerns and firm opposition, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi insisted on visiting China’s Taiwan region. This constitutes gross interference in China’s internal affairs. It gravely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity seriously tramples on the one-China principle and severely threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. In response to Pelosi’s egregious provocation, China decides to adopt sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members in accordance with relevant laws of the People’s Republic of China," the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced in a statement Friday.

Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this week, in what was a highly controversial move. China repeatedly voiced its opposition to Pelosi’s trip to the disputed island, but the US official decided not to cancel her plans.

RHM/PR