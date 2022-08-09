  1. Politics
Aug 9, 2022, 4:10 PM

China diplomat clarifies goals of military drill near Taiwan

China diplomat clarifies goals of military drill near Taiwan

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – Beijing is conducting military drills around Taiwan to give a warning to the United States and teach a lesson to "Taiwanese separatists," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"The measures that we took in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hasty visit to Taiwan are absolutely legitimate and justified," he pointed out when asked to confirm or deny statements that China was conducting the drills as part of preparations for a military invasion of Taiwan. "It is a warning for instigators and a lesson for Taiwanese separatists," the diplomat added.

"There is only one China and Taiwan is its integral part," Wang Wenbin emphasized, TASS reported.

The Chinese armed forces launched military exercises involving live firing in six areas around Taiwan the next day after Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

Beijing regards Taiwan as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries.

MP/PR

News Code 190030
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190030/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News