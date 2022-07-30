Pelosi to leave for Asia amid Beijing threats on Taiwan visit

According to Politico, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has declined to confirm specifics of her expected swing through Asia, citing security risks.

But she is scheduled to lead a small delegation of lawmakers, including House Foreign Affairs Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), to Pacific countries beginning this weekend, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

Officially, a stop in Taiwan is still up in the air. But the Pentagon is moving ahead with preparations anyway, according to three people familiar with her travel plans. If the trip goes forward as planned, Pelosi will fly on a US military aircraft to Taipei, POLITICO previously reported.

US defense officials are increasingly concerned that China would see a congressional delegation to Taiwan, escorted by military aircraft, as an invasion.

The report comes as Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese-state-owned Global Times, threatened that China’s military could down the speaker’s plane.

“If US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is invasion,” Hu wrote on Twitter. “The [Chinese military] has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making the tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down.”

Earlier on 27 July, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again warned Washington that it has to take the responsibility for all the consequences of the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives to Taiwan.

"We have repeatedly made clear our firm opposition to Speaker Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan. If the US side insists on making the visit and challenges China’s red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The US must assume full responsibility for any serious consequence arising thereof," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

