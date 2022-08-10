  1. Politics
China military says tasks in Taiwan strait completed

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – China's military said on Wednesday it has "successfully completed" various tasks around Taiwan after around a week of drills.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said on its official Weibo account its troops will keep a close eye on changes in the situation in the Taiwan strait, will regularly conduct patrols and will continue to carry out military training so as to be combat-ready, Reuters reported. 

The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on 2 August provoked an angry response from China and Beijing launched a series of military exercises around the self-governing island in response.

