China military says tasks in Taiwan strait completed

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said on its official Weibo account its troops will keep a close eye on changes in the situation in the Taiwan strait, will regularly conduct patrols and will continue to carry out military training so as to be combat-ready, Reuters reported.

The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on 2 August provoked an angry response from China and Beijing launched a series of military exercises around the self-governing island in response.

KI/PR