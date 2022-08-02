Tensions mount between China, Taiwan on Pelosi disputed trip

US House speaker is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday in a controversial visit likely to increase tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Taiwan's military on Tuesday said it was "determined, capable, and confident" it could protect the island against increased threats by China over a potential visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Barrons reported.

"We are meticulously preparing various plans and appropriate troops will be dispatched to respond in accordance with the regulations of emergency situation responses and the threat posed by the enemy," Taipei's defense ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese authorities will take effective power measures if Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

"If Pelosi visits Taiwan, this will be a gross interference in China’s domestic policy <…> and will lead to very serious consequences," he stresses, adding, "The Chinese People’s Liberation Army won’t sit back and do nothing."

According to the diplomat, Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would destabilize the situation in the Taiwan Strait and deal a blow to China-US relations. "China will definitely take resolute and effective countermeasures," he specified.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday, "China firmly opposes any interference in its internal affairs by external forces and allows no room for 'Taiwan independence' in whatever form."

