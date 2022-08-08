China says drills continue around Taiwan on Monday

The Eastern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army said on social media Weibo that it will practice conducting anti-submarine attacks and sea raids.

The military has carried out an unprecedented set of naval and air force drills in areas near Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, Reuters news agency reported.

China’s military announced fresh military drills on Monday in the seas and airspace around Taiwan — a day after the scheduled end of its largest ever exercises to protest against last week’s visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as its own and responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, as well as ditching some lines of dialogue with Washington.

MA/PR