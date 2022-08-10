UK FM summons Chinese envoy over Taiwan

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday summoned China's ambassador to Britain, Zheng Zeguang, to explain China's actions towards Taiwan.

"I instructed officials to summon the Chinese Ambassador to explain his country's actions. We have seen increasingly aggressive behavior and rhetoric from Beijing in recent months, which threaten peace and stability in the region," Truss said in a statement.

The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on 2 August provoked an angry response from China and Beijing launched a series of military exercises around the self-governing island in response.

MNA