Iran reiterates its support for renewing ceasefire in Yemen

Alio Asghar Khaji made the remarks in his meeting with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Wednesday evening and announced Iran’s full support for the renewal of the ceasefire in Yemen.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in Yemen.

While announcing Iran’s full support for effective efforts to establish a stable and just peace in Yemen, Iran Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs expressed hope that, in the upcoming two-month ceasefire, efforts made to achieve a comprehensive agreement including a stable ceasefire, complete lifting of blockade and economic embargo, payment of employees' salaries, freedom of transit in all Yemeni routes, etc. would be fully implemented.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen, for his turn, pointed to the latest proposals presented to the Yemeni parties and called the two-month extension of ceasefire in Yemen as an opportunity to achieve a regular mechanism for paying salaries of Yemeni employees, opening the traffic routes between provinces, guaranteeing fuel shipment to Al Hudaydah port and also setting up military, economic and political committees with the aim of monitoring implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

