3 killed, injured in mine blast in Yemen

The incident occurred in Al Hudaydah and a child was killed following the blast.

Two other people were also injured, according to the reports.

Yemeni sources reported that 19 Yemeni civilians were killed and injured during the past month due to the explosion of landmines and cluster bombs left over from the attacks of the Saudi coalition on Al Hudaydah.

News sources also on early Tuesday reported that the Saudi-led coalition has violated the Yemeni ceasefire 143 times during the past 24 hours.

