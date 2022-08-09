  1. World
3 killed, injured in mine blast in Yemen

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – News sources on Monday night reported that 3 people were killed and injured after a mine left from the attacks of the Saudi coalition exploded.

The incident occurred in Al Hudaydah and a child was killed following the blast.

Two other people were also injured, according to the reports.

Yemeni sources reported that 19 Yemeni civilians were killed and injured during the past month due to the explosion of landmines and cluster bombs left over from the attacks of the Saudi coalition on Al Hudaydah.

News sources also on early Tuesday reported that the Saudi-led coalition has violated the Yemeni ceasefire 143 times during the past 24 hours.

